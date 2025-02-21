Body cam footage reveals K9 Zade's heroic capture of underground suspect in Stockbridge

The Brief Fayette County K9 tracked a wanted suspect through a swampy, wooded area and found the man. K9 Zade is a rookie and has only been on the force since November. In the last week, he has made six felony apprehensions.



FOX 5 has obtained the body cam video of the K9 track of a wanted suspect in Stockbridge by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was caught in a drainpipe and was actually deep underground. But his hiding place was no match for the dog.

K9 Zade on the case

What they're saying:

K9 Zade of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and his partner, Deputy Alex Chandler, were called in to assist the Stockbridge Police department after a motorist bailed and ran into the woods during a traffic stop.

Zade’s only been on the force since November.

"We assist others, and then they assist us when we don’t have dogs available," said Sheriff Barry Babb. "We all work together to accomplish the task."

A swampy mess

The backstory:

Zade tracked the suspect through swampy muck. Deputy Chandler said at times he was up to his knees in it. And after 200 yards, Zade discovered the scent tracked right to a drain pipe. Chandler says the pipe had a 90-degree bend that went deep underground.

Chandler says Zade was convinced the suspect was inside. Within minutes, a man’s voice floated up to the surface, offering to surrender.

James Feltman charged

What's next:

Stockbridge Police say they charged James Feltman with obstruction, expired tag and driving without a license. They say he was wanted elsewhere on drug charges and failure to appear.

It’s been a good week for Zade and Deputy Chandler with six felony arrests, the seizure of meth, weed and other narcotics as well as two firearms.