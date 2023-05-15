Boating under the influence: Jackson man presumed drowned, operator charged

Loved ones gathered on the water’s edge as dive teams searched Jackson Lake for Joseph Howard Upchurch. The Jackson man was feared drowned following a boat accident Sunday night.

Game wardens were alerted around 10 p.m. to the accident on the lake in the area of Ernest Gibson Road.

"They responded to the area to find a boat that was still circling in the lake," said Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Lt. Judd Smith.

Officials say 38-year-old Brandon Mitchell McGaha was operating the boat. He made it to shore.

Upchurch had not made it out of the water and was presumed drowned.

The Butts County Dive Team, around 1 p.m. Monday, recovered his body.

McGaha was charged with boating under the influence.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook page stating that one of its deputies was involved in a single boat accident on the Jasper County side of Jackson Lake and is currently in ICU with major injuries. Sheriff’s officials asked for continued prayers for both families.

DNR officials could not confirm whether McGaha is that injured deputy.

Officials said the accident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of drinking and boating.

"Our one message that we try to get across to everybody every year is don’t drive a boat while you are drinking," said Lt. Smith. "Our worst boat incidents always involve somebody drinking and driving a boat, and then of course life jackets. We don’t recover drowning victims who are wearing life jackets. It’s just that simple."