Man critically injured in shooting outside Atlanta strip club, police say

An overnight shooting outside a northwest Atlanta strip club has left one man fighting for his life in the hospital Friday morning, police say.

Atlanta police were flagged down by security personnel shortly before midnight at the Blue Flame Lounge on the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a drug deal that turned violent in the parking lot of the nightclub.

According to officers, two men with in a car in the parking lot when the boyfriend of one of the club's dangers interrupted the suspected drug transaction.

Investigators say the confrontation eventually escalated to shots being fired, and one man was hit.

Paramedics rushed the injured man to Grady Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. At last check, he was in critical condition. The victim has not been identified, but police described him as a Black man in his mid 20s.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was seen fleeing on foot into the nearby woods. He was later caught by police. It is unknown if he'll face charges.

Officials have not released any identifying information about anyone involved.

This is not the first time a shooting happened outside the Atlanta club. In January 2022, a man was killed when a fight inside the buisness escalated into gunfire in the parking lot.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.