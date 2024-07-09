Blood donors critically needed in Georgia, American Red Cross says

article

The American Red Cross says blood and platelet donors are critically needed to support lifesaving transfusions around Georgia this summer.

Officials say donors of all blood types are in demand, especially those with Type O blood.

"Every donation counts in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients, including those facing life-threatening situations," a spokesperson for the American Red Cross said in a release. "More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room cases, highlighting the importance of generous blood and platelet donors."

As an incentive, the organization has teamed up with Universal Pictures' new movie "Twisters" for a giveaway for all donors.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from July 1 to 31 will get a Fandango movie ticket worth up to $15. All donors who give blood by July 14 will receive a "Twisters" and Red Cross umbrella while supplies last.

Donors in July will also be entered to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn.

To find a list of blood drives in your area, click here. You can also book a time to give blood and platelets by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.