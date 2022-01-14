Expand / Collapse search
Blaise Barnett: Arrest made in 1-year-old Clarkston boy's abduction

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clarkston
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the kidnappings of a 1-year-old Clarkston boy, which sparked a statewide Amber Alert.

Blaise Barnett was found in front of a Clarkston home near the police station after being missing for more than 37 hours. His parents said the boy was stolen from outside their home on Nov. 10.

BLAISE BARNETT KIDNAPPING: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT 1-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA BOY'S ABDUCTION

On Friday, Clarkeston police announced they made an arrest in the case.

Dieu Doumdje was arrested by DeKalb County School police on Jan. 13. Doumdje, who is a student at Towers High School, was taken into custody after he was found at Freedom Middle School unauthorized, according to DeKalb County Schools. He was arrested after school police learned there was an active felony warrant from DeKalb County police for theft by taking.

Baby Blaise Barnett taken to hospital for evaluation

After being missing for more than 37 hours, 1-year-old Blaise Barnett was found in an SUV in front of a Clarkston home Thursday afternoon. He was said to be in good condition and was reunited with his family. This raw video shows the infant being taken from police headquarters to an area hospital for a further medical evaluation.

POLICE RELEASE 911 AUDIO RELATED TO 1-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA CHILD'S DISAPPEARANCE

Doumdje was being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Clarkeston police are still investigating the matter.