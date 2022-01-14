Blaise Barnett: Arrest made in 1-year-old Clarkston boy's abduction

article

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the kidnappings of a 1-year-old Clarkston boy, which sparked a statewide Amber Alert.

Blaise Barnett was found in front of a Clarkston home near the police station after being missing for more than 37 hours. His parents said the boy was stolen from outside their home on Nov. 10.

On Friday, Clarkeston police announced they made an arrest in the case.

Dieu Doumdje was arrested by DeKalb County School police on Jan. 13. Doumdje, who is a student at Towers High School, was taken into custody after he was found at Freedom Middle School unauthorized, according to DeKalb County Schools. He was arrested after school police learned there was an active felony warrant from DeKalb County police for theft by taking.

Doumdje was being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Clarkeston police are still investigating the matter.