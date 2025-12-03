Blackberry shipments hid nearly 1,600 pounds of meth, two convicted criminals charged

The Brief Nearly 1,600 pounds of meth linked to Mexican cartels were seized from blackberry shipments in Atlanta and Gainesville. Two convicted felons, including one previously imprisoned for drug trafficking, now face new federal meth charges. Investigators say traffickers used refrigerated produce trucks to conceal hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine.



Two convicted criminals now face federal charges after nearly 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in blackberry shipments were intercepted in a multi-agency investigation last month.

Arrests in massive meth bust

What we know:

Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, of Mexico, and Nelsonen Enrique Sorto, 36, of Atlanta, are accused of using shipments of blackberries to move the drugs. Both men are convicted felons. The two men are accused of using shipments of blackberries to move the drugs.

Federal prosecutors say agents recovered a combined 1,585 pounds of methamphetamine on Nov. 20 from two refrigerated box trucks linked to a Fulton County cold storage warehouse. One truck was found outside a southeast Atlanta residence and the other at a gas station in Gainesville. Officials say the drugs, tied to Mexican cartels, carried a street value in the tens of millions.

Blackberry shipments hid meth

The backstory:

Investigators say the operation began when federal agents observed three refrigerated trucks sitting outside the warehouse. That evening, one of the trucks left in tandem with an SUV driven by Sorto. Agents followed it to a southeast Atlanta home, where officials say Sorto opened the rear door and examined the cargo.

Georgia State Patrol troopers later stopped the SUV and found two firearms and several containers of blackberries. A search of the truck parked outside the home uncovered about 924 pounds of methamphetamine packed inside the blackberry pallets.

At the same time, federal agents and Hall County deputies followed a second truck to a Gainesville gas station. Solorio-Alvarado arrived, picked up the driver and left. After a narcotics K-9 alerted on the abandoned truck, investigators searched it and found about 661 pounds of methamphetamine hidden among blackberry shipments. Deputies arrested Solorio-Alvarado at his home after they said he attempted to flee out the back. Keys to the abandoned truck were recovered inside the residence.

A third truck was found the next day, already emptied. Authorities say the driver, a Mexican national with no legal status, was taken into custody and turned over to immigration officials.

Investigators describe ‘hero moment’

What they're saying:

"These repeat offenders, including an illegal alien, allegedly attempted to conceal and traffic an enormous quantity of deadly methamphetamine in our community," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "We are thankful for the quick action of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who apprehended these individuals and stopped nearly 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine from hitting the streets."

Hertzberg said the investigation relied heavily on coordinated work among the FBI, GBI and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Agents display stacks of methamphetamine seized from blackberry shipments, shown at FBI Atlanta headquarters during a press conference on December 3, 2025. (FOX 5)

Federal officials said both defendants have criminal histories. Solorio-Alvarado previously served 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges and remains in the United States unlawfully. Sorto is currently on probation for a 2024 methamphetamine possession conviction in Hall County.

During a news conference, FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said traffickers will hide drugs in virtually anything to move them across the country.

"Those trafficking narcotics into our community will utilize anything. We've seen all types of produce, but we've seen anything you can think of. Building materials. Compartments in vehicles," Brown said.

Hall County Chief Deputy Kevin Head said the seizure marks the largest meth operation his agency has ever handled.

"I've been in with Hall County for 39 years, and this is the largest seizure we have ever had of meth," Head said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the operation stands as a clear warning to traffickers.

"This investigation, indictment and prosecution serve as a clear message that drug trafficking serves no place in the state of Georgia," Hosey said. "Stop and realize this for a moment, this did not make it. But what if it had? That's what I call a hero moment."

More charges? More arrests?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said which cartel supplied the methamphetamine or how long the trafficking network had been operating in Georgia. Officials have not released details about the third truck’s empty shipment or whether additional suspects are being investigated. It is unclear if the drugs were mixed with other narcotics such as fentanyl.

Federal drug charges

What's next:

Both men face possible life sentences. Solorio-Alvarado has been indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sorto is charged in a criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute. Prosecutors say they plan to ask a federal magistrate judge to hold both men without bond.