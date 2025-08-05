Black Restaurant Week kicks off again in metro Atlanta

The Brief Black Restaurant Week is happening now in Atlanta and runs through August 17. The event features dozens of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and caterers. It aims to boost visibility and marketing support for local Black culinary businesses.



Black Restaurant Week is officially underway in Atlanta, launching with a "First Taste" preview event at The Corner Grille.

The celebration, which runs through Aug. 17, features dozens of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and culinary businesses across the metro area.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: What’s new, seasonal, and sizzling this month | August 2025

What they're saying:

The event aims to highlight the diverse flavors of Black-owned culinary establishments while offering them support with marketing and exposure.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for diners to explore local cuisine and support businesses that often lack the resources for large-scale promotional campaigns.

Local perspective:

Participating businesses will serve up a variety of special dishes throughout the week, inviting the community to celebrate culture through food.