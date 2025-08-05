Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
3
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Union County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Madison County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Hall County, Floyd County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Black Restaurant Week kicks off again in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 7:34am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week kicks off

Black Restaurant Week kicks off

Black Restaurant Week kicked off Monday night at the Corner Grille. It runs through Aug. 17. Dozens of restaurants, food trucks, caterers and more in metro Atlanta are participating this year.

The Brief

    • Black Restaurant Week is happening now in Atlanta and runs through August 17.
    • The event features dozens of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and caterers.
    • It aims to boost visibility and marketing support for local Black culinary businesses.

ATLANTA - Black Restaurant Week is officially underway in Atlanta, launching with a "First Taste" preview event at The Corner Grille. 

The celebration, which runs through Aug. 17, features dozens of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and culinary businesses across the metro area.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: What’s new, seasonal, and sizzling this month | August 2025

What they're saying:

The event aims to highlight the diverse flavors of Black-owned culinary establishments while offering them support with marketing and exposure. 

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for diners to explore local cuisine and support businesses that often lack the resources for large-scale promotional campaigns.

Local perspective:

Participating businesses will serve up a variety of special dishes throughout the week, inviting the community to celebrate culture through food.

The Source

  • Information provided by organizers of Black Restaurant Week. A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist attended the event. 

Food and DrinkThings To DoAtlantaNews