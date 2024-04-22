Black mayors gathering in Atlanta this week for conference

article

This week, Black mayors from across the country are gathering in Atlanta for the 10th Annual Conference of the African American Mayors Association.

Among the attendees are New York Mayor Eric Adams, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who will be joining Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Organizers highlight that the conference provides an opportunity for these mayors to share policies and shape the future of their cities. The conference is set to commence on Wednesday and will be held at the Omni Hotel at Centennial Park.