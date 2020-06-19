Black Live Matter demonstrators hold overnight rally in front of Georgia Governor's Mansion

About 100 Black Live Matter demonstrators gathered outside Georgia Governor's Mansion overnight.

The group was calling for justice following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers kept streets blocked off for the demonstration.

Protesters say Atlanta’s mayor has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, they want Governor Brian Kemp to speak up too.

"And we want Gov. Kemp to know, that black lives matter. And we want him to say it: black lives matter. [Mayor] Keisha [Lance] Bottoms, she acknowledged the Rayshard family, she acknowledged black lives matter,"

While not specifically addressing Brooks death, the overnight protests and the governor never used the phrase “black lives matter,” Friday morning, Gov. Kemp did post a video address marking Juneteenth.

The governor, in his one-minute-12-second address, the governor called for all Georgians to “unite and support” the African-American community and to “reaffirm our commitment to our highest ideals: liberty and justice for all.”

The governor’s full address reads:

"Today marks a significant day in our nation. Juneteenth is rooted in more than 150 years of history, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. In recognizing the challenges, accomplishments, and progress made in the African American community.

“This is an emotional time in Georgia and across America. A moment we will not soon forget. Over the last several weeks, we have all witnessed injustice with our own eyes. And in every corner of our country, Americans of every background are demanding change.

“As we observe Juneteenth, I'm urging all Georgians to unite. Let's support our fellow Georgians in the African American community. Let's reaffirm our shared commitment to our highest ideals of liberty and justice for all.

“By standing together during these difficult times, we can build a better Georgia where all can prosper. Together, as we have before, I'm confident we can emerge stronger and more united than ever.

“God bless you, God bless our country and may God continue to bless our great state of Georgia.”

His remarks Friday comes a day after the governor released a 3-minute-long video on his official YouTube channel titled “Georgia Backs the Blue.”

In the video, the governor says:

“Every day, thousands of Georgians wake up and put on a uniform. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters from every race, every background, every walk of life. While different people with different stories, these local heroes are united by one calling: To protect and serve."

“Over the last several weeks, Georgians have gathered to demand justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more who were tragically killed. And in response, lawmakers have worked under this gold dome to craft legislation and to ensure accountability and guarantee that liberty and justice for all has no exceptions.

“While so much of our attention is on the few that have violated their oath, we have failed to express our deepest appreciation for the many more who uphold it every day. So today and every day, we say 'Thank you.' To public safety officers across our state who follow their training, act with integrity, and work around the clock to keep the peace, we are eternally grateful for your service.

“During this global pandemic, you stepped up to help advance COVID-19 testing. You worked overtime to keep your friends and neighbors safe during peaceful community protests. And even when it seemed like the world abandoned you, and demonized your profession, you continued to sacrifice your life for the safety of others.

“I know that these moments of uncertainty are challenging, and some of you fear going to work. You worry for your life and your loved ones. You don't want to give up on doing the right thing, but you don't want to get caught up in the politics either. Well know this: We stand with you. We support you, and we have your back.

“I don’t know what comes next but know that you are not alone. Georgia is a state that proudly backs the blue. We value these public servants and pray for them daily. We remember those who died in the line of duty and their families who still mourn their passing. It is impossible to describe the magnitude of their loss, which I’ve experienced firsthand attending the funerals of nine officers we’ve lost in just the last year-and-a-half.

“There’s no doubt that we have a lot of work to do as a state, to live up to our highest ideals and reach our full potential. I’m confident that together, we can get there. With your help and continued support, we can build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous state for all Georgians. God bless our peacemakers and the communities they protect.”