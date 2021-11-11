Black Friday Planning: Start now to get best deals

Black Friday will be here before you know it. So you want to spend some time preparing for it. Not every retailer is worth your time.

There is a world of options out there, and it can get overwhelming if you don’t get organized on the front end.

I like to drop in on Deal News. This Alabama-based group can help you to get started. The site lays out whose holiday ads are out now and who's are coming soon.

They highlight staff favorites like $200 off a KitchenAid mixer or a big discount on a power tool kit for someone on your list.

But you can also deep dive into each store and start planning now. You get the latest - like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy - closed on Thanksgiving. On Amazon, you don’t have to be a Prime member to get great Black Friday deals.

Again, the big day can be overwhelming if you're not prepared, so make your Christmas list now. Look for those ads to drop so you know where to put your energy the day after Thanksgiving. You don’t want to start shopping that day. You want to know what you’re getting and from where days ahead. If you can, put those items in your cart a day or two before. Make sure your credit card is in there and you are ready to hit BUY. If you are shopping in person, plan your day - your first stop and your second stop. Get in. Get out.

That kind of organization will also keep you from overspending. Buy what you planned to buy. Do it early. Go back to bed.

