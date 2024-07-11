Black faith leaders urge Democrats to support President Biden

Black faith leaders in Georgia held a news conference Thursday morning at the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, urging Democrats to unite and support President Biden in his reelection campaign.

They emphasized the importance of focusing on Biden's domestic and international achievements rather than isolated criticisms.

The leaders criticized Democratic calls for Biden to step down, arguing that the future of the country is at stake. They highlighted that it should be up to President Biden to decide if there is room for another nominee.

Bishop Reginald Jackson stated, "We urge Democrats in this debate, let's unite as an army and support Joe Biden, not because he's a Democrat, but because between Trump and Biden, Biden is the best candidate."

Other faith leaders in attendance included Rev. Timothy McDonald from First Iconium Baptist Church.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference to conclude the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.