Man gunned down at recording studio party in NW Atlanta

A party at a northwest Atlanta recording studio turned deadly early Halloween morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say around 12:45 a.m. Monday, someone opened fire at the Blue Room Studio on Bishop Street near Atlantic Station. The studio was hosting a party at the time.

In video recorded close to the scene of the shooting, multiple shots could be heard, and party-goers were seen running for safety.

One man ended up getting shot. By the time, an ambulance arrived, it was too late to save his life.

The victim hasn't been identified, but detectives don't think he lived in the area. They say he appears to be between 21 and 25 years old.

Police block off Bishop Street while investigating the murder

Investigators think the shooting started as some kind of argument that escalated. They don't have a good suspect description and tell FOX 5 that finding the people at the party who fled will likely by the best way for them to identify and catch the killer.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department

