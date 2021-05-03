Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Polk County, Polk County, Walton County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Coweta County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:12 PM EDT until THU 4:24 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 5:40 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Bill Gates, wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
U.S.
FOX TV Digital Team

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced Monday they are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage. 

The multi-billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft made the announcement on Twitter, saying he and Melinda will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is the world’s largest charitable foundation.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," Bill wrote. "We continue to share a believe in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." 

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," he continued. 

Bill, formerly the world’s richest person, became one of the world’s leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO. 

The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 Benefit

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Expand

He and Melinda founded their nonprofit foundation in 2000, the year Bill stepped down, and have since donated nearly $60 billion toward reforms for education and the environment, including more than $2 billion as of late to fight the spread of COVID-19. 

Their foundation was formed by transferring $20 billion of Microsoft stock, the website said

Bill transitioned out of a day-to-day role at Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014. Last year, he committed to his philanthropic goals even further when he stepped down from his role on the company’s board. 

Melinda serves as co-chair to the foundation and helps shape and approve the foundation’s strategies, reviews results, and sets the organization’s overall direction, the website said

She also tweeted out an identical statement sharing the news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report