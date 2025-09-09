Urgent search for missing Carrollton woman

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her Carrollton home on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Bijal Patel was reported missing after she left her residence near Meadow Run around 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

She was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt and driving a silver 2010 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate BNK6181, according to Carrollton police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Sheffield at bsheffield@carrollton-ga.gov or 770-834-4451. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.