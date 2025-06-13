Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest returns for 3rd year this weekend

The Brief The 3rd annual Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest is happening on Saturday, June 14th, at the Lee + White park (929 Lee Street in Atlanta). The event was created by radio and TV host Big Tigger as a way to celebrate the community and promote healthier lifestyles. The free festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature a live DJ, vendors, and health screenings.



During the pandemic lockdown, many of us picked up new hobbies. For Atlanta-based radio and TV host Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan, that new activity was cycling.

"I wanted to be outside, without a mask on," he told us back in 2023. "So, I started riding on the Beltline, starting riding on the Silver Comet Trail; it was therapeutic."

That newfound passion for cycling led to the creation of Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest, which launched in 2023 and returns for a third year on Saturday, June 14th. The free event is billed as a celebration of "community, culture, and connection," and features a group ride, a bike giveaway for local students, and a festival.

For the entertainment legend and V-103 DJ, the bike giveaway aspect is a way to spread his own childhood joy to others.

"There was no better feeling as a young person — for me, our generation — than to get a bike," says Big Tigger. "So, to get one for free — and most of the kids are in this immediate neighborhood — to be able to use this wonderful greenspace, it’s kind of a thing!"

The festival itself happens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lee + White Park (929 Lee Street in Atlanta). It's free and open to the public, and will feature health screenings for all.

"It’s only right, because we’re pushing healthy lifestyles…and lots of people don’t make it to the doctor," says Big Tigger. "So, I felt if we’re going to come out here and have a good time, we might as well give an opportunity to get your health checked for free."

For more information on this weekend’s Big Tigger's Beltline BikeFest, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Big Tigger, logging a few miles on our bikes and learning more about why the event has become such an important part of his life.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning along the Atlanta Beltline getting a preview of tomorrow's big event with Big Tigger, Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs, and Artist-in-Residence and muralist EuGene Byrd.



