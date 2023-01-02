Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way.

Officers arriving at the scene found the pedestrian dead and the vehicle involved abandoned. Investigators say the driver fled on foot before police arrived.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any identifying information about the vehicle.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.