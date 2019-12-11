Big donation made to Atlanta Children's Shelter

Every child at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter now has new clothes, shoes, and gifts just in time for the holidays.

This, thanks to the efforts of a local business leader.

Donald Williams, CEO of Williams Accounting and Consulting, visited the shelter on Peachtree Street Wednesday afternoon and brought in wrapped gifts, a meal, and new clothes and shoes for every child there.

For more than 30-years, the shelter has served more than 5,000 homeless families.