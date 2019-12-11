Big donation made to Atlanta Children's Shelter
ATLANTA - Every child at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter now has new clothes, shoes, and gifts just in time for the holidays.
This, thanks to the efforts of a local business leader.
Donald Williams, CEO of Williams Accounting and Consulting, visited the shelter on Peachtree Street Wednesday afternoon and brought in wrapped gifts, a meal, and new clothes and shoes for every child there.
For more than 30-years, the shelter has served more than 5,000 homeless families.