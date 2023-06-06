Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks get 'Flamin’ Hot' in honor of new film

You’ve heard about the new film "Flamin’ Hot," right? Directed by Eva Longoria, it tells the story of Richard Montañez, the man who claims to have invented the world-famous Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. And just in time for the movie’s release this Friday on Hulu and Disney+, one of Atlanta’s most buzzed-about restaurants is getting in on the "flamin’ hot" action!

This morning, we made a return visit to Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, a place we first highlighted on Good Day Atlanta back in the fall of 2020. Created in 2016 by West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and now includes locations in Downtown Atlanta, Doraville, and Forest Park. You’ll also find the brand in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and all around town thanks to "the Big Jawn" — otherwise known as the restaurant’s food truck!

In honor of the Searchlight Pictures film "Flamin’ Hot" — which stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez — Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has created a special Flamin’ Hot Cheesesteak, which is available today at the Downtown, Doraville, and Forest Park spots. The sandwich is a chicken cheesesteak all dressed up with three cheeses, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Funyuns Flamin’ Hots, and pickles. Yes…you read all that correctly.

To find the Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks nearest you, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Downtown Atlanta location, hanging out with Derrick Hayes and getting a mouthful of this new "Flamin’ Hot" creation!