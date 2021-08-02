Beyonce video named greatest music video of all time

Beyonce has many music videos, and one of them is now being called the greatest music video of all time.

The video for "Formation" came in at No. 1 on a list of 100 videos ranked by Rolling Stone magazine.

The video has powerful messages about Black culture and also addresses issues of police brutality.

Beyonce is featured on Rolling Stone's list two more times with "Single Ladies" at number 12 and "Telephone" with Lady Gaga at number 66.

Her husband Jay-Z is ranked at number 23 with his video for "99 Problems."

