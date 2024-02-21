Beyoncé announces $500K fund for cosmetology students, salons

article

Beyoncé's charity BeyGOOD and her new haircare line Cecred are giving back to cosmetology schools students and salons nationwide - including right here in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the pop star announced a new $500,000 fund supporting scholarships and business grants in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

"Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs," reads a statement posted on BeyGOOD’s website announcing the new fund. "They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair. We’re honored to give back to this amazing community."

Each year, the fund will distribute 25 $10,000 financial aid scholarships to five cosmetology schools - one of which is Atlanta's Beaver Beauty Academy.

Recipients will need to be currently enrolled or be accepted to the academy, have financial need, and live in one of the areas the fund is designed for.

Applications are now open and will close on March 20.

In a response to the announcement, Beaver Beauty Acadmey wrote that it was a "blessing and honor to have been selected."

The fund will also distribute 25 $10,000 grants to qualifying salon business owners in the five selected areas.

"We recognize running your own business is difficult, no matter if you rent a booth, operate a salon, or work out of your home," the grant announcement reads.

You can find the full list of application dates and deadlines on the fund's website.