BET explains why Usher's speech was censored

On Sunday night, portions of Usher's 13-minute acceptance speech for his Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards were notably censored.

BET has revealed that the muting during the live telecast was due to an audio malfunction, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Additionally, parts of the speech were censored because of profanity.

A full version of the speech is now available on BET's YouTube channel, and it will be included in an upcoming rebroadcast.