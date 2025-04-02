Ben’s Antiques & Market closes after over a decade, vendors await payment

The Brief Ben’s Antiques & Market closed after over a decade due to unprofitability and reduced leased space. Vendors claim they are owed thousands in sales revenue, with some checks bouncing. Owner Ben Haverty promises to pay all vendors in full by the end of April.



After more than a decade in business, Ben’s Antiques & Market has closed its doors.

However, some vendors say they are still waiting to be paid.

The backstory:

The business began shutting down operations in March after becoming unprofitable, according to owner Ben Haverty. He said the market took a financial hit when the landlord retracted part of the leased space.

Despite the closure, some vendors who operated inside the market say they are still owed thousands of dollars in sales revenue. Several report that checks issued by Ben’s Antiques in recent months have bounced.

What they're saying:

Stained glass artist John Eachus said more than $1,000 worth of checks from the business were returned due to insufficient funds. He said he recovered just $280 of what he is owed as of this week.

"The contract states that Mr. Haverty will provide us counter service, sales," Eachus said. "He will retain 10% of sales and he will write, every two weeks, the vendors 90% of the proceeds."

Haverty told FOX 5 Atlanta he is disappointed the business didn’t succeed and has promised that all vendors will be paid in full by the end of April.