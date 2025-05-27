Expand / Collapse search

Benjamin Mays HS student killed at party 2 years ago awarded diploma

Published  May 27, 2025 10:31am EDT
Atlanta Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta
Bre'Asia Powell receives high school diploma after death

Bre'Asia Powell was killed at an unauthorized graduation party for Mays High School students 2 years ago. This year, her mother accepted her high school diploma on her behalf.

The Brief

    • Bre’Asia Powell, a 16-year-old Benjamin Mays High School student killed two years ago, was awarded an honorary diploma during this year’s graduation ceremony.
    • Powell was fatally shot at an unauthorized post-graduation gathering; her mother accepted the diploma on her behalf.
    • Atlanta Public Schools said the honorary diploma honors the lasting impact and hope Powell carried in her life.

ATLANTA - Bre’Asia Powell, a Benjamin Mays High School student who was fatally shot two years ago, was posthumously honored with an honorary high school diploma during this year’s graduation ceremony.

What we know:

Powell, a 16-year-old sophomore, was killed at an unauthorized post-graduation gathering near the high school, according to police. Her mother accepted the honorary diploma on her behalf during the ceremony, marking the first time Atlanta Public Schools has awarded such an honor.

District leaders said the honorary diplomas are intended to recognize the lasting impact and hope the students carried during their lives.

Powell had been scheduled to begin working for the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Program just days after her death. Police arrested three teenagers and one adult in connection with the case.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from the school's graduation ceremony and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

