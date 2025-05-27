Benjamin Mays HS student killed at party 2 years ago awarded diploma

The Brief Bre’Asia Powell, a 16-year-old Benjamin Mays High School student killed two years ago, was awarded an honorary diploma during this year’s graduation ceremony. Powell was fatally shot at an unauthorized post-graduation gathering; her mother accepted the diploma on her behalf. Atlanta Public Schools said the honorary diploma honors the lasting impact and hope Powell carried in her life.



Bre’Asia Powell, a Benjamin Mays High School student who was fatally shot two years ago, was posthumously honored with an honorary high school diploma during this year’s graduation ceremony.

What we know:

Powell, a 16-year-old sophomore, was killed at an unauthorized post-graduation gathering near the high school, according to police. Her mother accepted the honorary diploma on her behalf during the ceremony, marking the first time Atlanta Public Schools has awarded such an honor.

District leaders said the honorary diplomas are intended to recognize the lasting impact and hope the students carried during their lives.

Powell had been scheduled to begin working for the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Program just days after her death. Police arrested three teenagers and one adult in connection with the case.

