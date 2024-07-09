Ben & Jerry's bringing its Creamy, Dreamy Non-Dairy Summer Tour to Atlanta

article

Ben & Jerry's is embarking on a summer tour to introduce its newly enhanced oat milk Non-Dairy recipe. The "Creamy, Dreamy Non-Dairy Summer Tour" will travel to seven cities from June to August, including New York City, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Burlington.

Next up on the tour is Atlanta, where from July 16-17, fans are invited to join family, friends, and coworkers to experience the new oat-based recipe. The creamy base will now replace all existing sunflower and almond variations and will be used for all 19 of Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy flavors moving forward.

During the tour stops, local Scoop Shops will be transformed into Non-Dairy dreamlands, complete with an oversized pint for photo opportunities. Attendees can enjoy free samples, Non-Dairy swag, and other surprises.

The Atlanta stops are happening 2 to 10 p.m. July 16 and 17 at 312 North Highland Ave. NE, Suite B.

For more details, visit Ben & Jerry's Creamy Dreamy Summer.