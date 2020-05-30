The World Health Organization teamed up with Gru, the villain-turned-hero from the animated franchise “Despicable Me,” for a public service announcement on how to take care of one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Carell reprised his role as Gru in a minute-long video explaining some of the different things people can do to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe during the pandemic.

“Now this does not come naturally to me,” Gru said. “But, be kind to each other. This is a tough time for everyone.”

Video shows snippets from the Dreamworks film in which Gru and his beloved Minions promote social distancing and other behaviors to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The WHO hopes the collaboration will be a fun way for kids to understand the importance of kindness and health during this time.

“At this challenging time, we must find all ways possible to provide hope to people while sharing advice that can protect our health,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “WHO is excited to be working with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distancing, keeping active and connected, and being kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19.”

Illumination is the first Hollywood Studio to partner with WHO, the UN Foundation and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to create an entertaining and educational PSA for global audiences. Participant helped facilitate the collaboration between Illumination to the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool to accelerate positive social change in the world. It is an honor to partner with the WHO and UN Foundation to remind people around the globe to protect themselves, each other and our communities during this pandemic,” said Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

Storyful contributed to this story.