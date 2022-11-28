Be alert: Holiday scam callers already busy, authorities say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office warned constituents that phone scammers are alive and well this holiday season.

The office reported getting as many as five phone calls per day from community members who have received calls about missed jury duty or court appearances. The thing is, the calls are not real.

In these cases, the scammer has posed as a sheriff's employee and given the victim a fake deputy's name and badge number. The scammer told victims to meet them at Hall County Sheriff's Office to pay the fine.

So far, deputies said they did not believe anyone lost any money in this particular scam, but it has definitely raised concern.

"Please remember the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will never call you about missed jury duty or court cases," a spokesperson for the office posted on Facebook. "We also never collect fines on behalf of court services."

If you're concerned you may have received one of these fake calls, or have any questions, please call the non-emergency number at the Sheriff's Office at 770-536-8812.