BB’s Bagels makes comeback months after devastating fire

The Brief BB’s Bagels, also known as Bronx Bagels, is reopening this week near Shiloh Road and McFarland Parkway. The new location is takeout-only, but it will serve the same menu favorites. The soft opening is Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the re-grand opening set for Saturday at the same time.



More than six months after a fire destroyed BB’s Bagels in Forsyth County, the family-owned shop is back — this time in Alpharetta.

Bagel shop reopening after fire

What we know:

BB’s Bagels, also known as Bronx Bagels, is reopening this week near Shiloh Road and McFarland Parkway.

The new location is takeout-only, but it will serve the same menu favorites.

The only piece salvaged from the original shop was their bagel oven.

On February 2, a fire destroyed the original BB’s Bagels location, ending nearly two decades of operations at the original location.

BB Bagels burned down in Feb. 2025. (Keith Roberts)

In the months since, the Siino family has worked to rebuild.

The soft opening of the new shop is scheduled for Wednesday, with a grand opening planned for Saturday.

The fire in February wiped out everything the Siino family had built over the years.

They were between insurance policies when it happened, making recovery especially difficult.

Bagel shop owners ready to reopen

What they're saying:

"If it taught us anything, it's that we're not ready to retire yet," said Anna Siino, co-owner of BB’s Bagels in Alpharetta. "We're definitely looking forward to getting back to serving everyone who has been so faithful to us, so loyal and so supportive in so many ways."

Despite the loss, the owners say they were inspired to rebuild because of overwhelming community support.

"We were just blown away by how many people came out and how generous they were and how often they called me personally at home to make sure that our family was doing okay," Siino said.

BB’s Bagels had regulars who visited every morning.

The Siinos say they’ve missed their loyal customer base and hope those familiar faces will return for opening day.

"We miss our loyal customer base. We have people that came to see us every single morning, and we're hoping they're the first ones in line on Wednesday," Siino said.

New BB's Bagel location

What's next:

The soft opening is Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the re-grand opening set for Saturday at the same time. The address for the new location is 6835 Shiloh Rd East 4C, Alpharetta, GA 30005.