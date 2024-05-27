Bartow County I-75 crash: Injured 5-year-old boy released from hospital

A 5-year-old boy injured in a crash that killed his parents and older brothers is out of the hospital and back with family members.

Noah Mason was traveling in a Kia van with his parents, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason and 35-year-old Erin Mason, his brother 14-year-old Brandon Crawford, and 6-year-old brother Titus Mason, when it crashed on Interstate 75 southbound near Red Top Mountain Road on May 19.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Kia van driven by Dakari Mason was traveling north on the interstate when it left the roadway and entered the southbound lanes, hitting a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner. After the crash, the Kia and Toyota were hit by a commercial vehicle, and a Hyundai SUV hit the back of the Chevy.

Dakarai, Erin, and Brandon were all killed in the crash. Titus was removed from life support and died on Wednesday morning.

MASON FAMILY (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

On a GoFundMe set up for the family, relatives wrote that Noah was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon and is with family members "surrounded by love."

"He still has a ways to go. But the outlook is great. We shall never completely heal from the loss of his family and ours. But God blessed us with a 5-year-old that will never allow us to slow down or wallow in our sadness," Noah's grandmother wrote.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Noah, Brandon and Titus. (Courtesy of Laura Self Ingram)

The family also shared their gratefulness to everyone who has kept them in their thoughts and prayers as well as the nurses and doctors who have helped Noah during this tragic time.

"We couldn't have gotten through this without all of you. We all came to love each and every one. We will forever be grateful. God Bless you all," she wrote.

Other victims in the Bartow County crash

Aimee Odom, the 21-year-old driver of the Toyota 4Runner, was also killed in the crash. Odom was also a resident of Cartersville and was on her way to a graduation party.

A Celebration of Life service was held for Odom last Friday. Odom’s friend, Alexis Raines, and her friend’s mother, Heather Pasley, were there.

Raines says when they lost Aimee, the world lost a bright light.

"Heartbreaking. Sad. Just, I don't even know how to put it into words," Raines said. "She was so funny. She was always so kind to people. She could just make you her friend immediately because she was, so, just caring about anybody. If you knew her you loved her."

She said they hope to plant a tree to honor her in the park she loves.

"She loved going there. She loved watching the sunsets or the walking, and just being out in nature. We just want to plant a tree there. So, whenever we go, we can always think about her and have a place," Raines said.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe and two people who were in the Hyundai were also transported to a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.