Blaze at Barrow County landfill has nearby residents on alert

Firefighters in Barrow County are expected to be at the Highway 11 Inert Landfill all weekend after a fire was reported just after midnight on Thursday.

Crews have been battling the blaze located off Highway 11 just north of Holsenbeck School Road with the help of crews from the Georgia Forestry Commission.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire in the Highway 11 Inert Landfill," stated Capt. Scott Dakin, a spokesperson for the Barrow County Emergency Services. "The fire was growing rapidly due to the amount of inert wood products."

Fire crews were able to help stop the spread to nearby residences and an elementary school, keeping it on the landfill property.

"This fire will be burning for several days due to the amount of wood burning," Captain Dakin stated. "We will have firefighters on scene during this time to keep the fire under control. The fire is visible for a long distance."

Photos shared by Barrow County Emergency Services on its Facebook page show just how hot the fire got at one point.

Area restaurants, such as Casey’s in Winder and Chick-fil-A, chipped in providing meals for the firefighters at the scene.

County officials say firefighters may be seen in the surrounding Weatherstone subdivision, spraying water on their lawns to prevent any ash from sparking any additional fires.

Residents are asked to use caution in the area and report any flames to 911 dispatchers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.