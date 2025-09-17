Barrow County deputies arrest man after welfare check reveals assault

The Brief Deputies arrested Dexter Armour after finding his 75-year-old relative severely beaten inside a home during a welfare check. Armour faces charges of willful obstruction and aggravated assault, with potential for additional charges as the investigation continues.



A routine welfare check in Barrow County ended with the arrest of a 51-year-old man after deputies found his 75-year-old relative beaten inside a home.

What we know:

Deputies were called to a residence along Tanners Bridge Road just before midnight on Saturday after family members reported they had not heard from a 75-year-old family member.

When deputies arrived, they were met at the door by Dexter Armour, who became aggressive, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

A brief struggle followed before deputies detained him.

Once inside, investigators discovered the 75-year-old woman, who appeared to have been severely beaten and was unable to open the door to reach responders.

Dexter Armour was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Barrow County Detention Center. H

He faces three counts of willful obstruction and aggravated assault. Additional charges could follow as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office said the case remains active.