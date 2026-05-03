Fire destroys northwest Atlanta apartment buildings

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The Brief A massive fire destroyed two apartment buildings in northwest Atlanta late Saturday night, according to local fire officials. Firefighters prevented the heavy blaze from spreading to nearby structures after flames broke through the roof of the buildings. No injuries were reported following the second-alarm response at the Archer Way apartment complex.



A heavy blaze tore through two apartment buildings overnight Saturday in northwest Atlanta, fire officials said.

What we know:

Crews arrived at the apartments at 343 Archer Way NW, where they found flames pouring from the front and left sides of a building while shooting through the roof.

Two buildings were on fire, prompting a second-alarm response.

Crews conducted suppression efforts and managed to keep the flames from spreading to the right side.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews work to extinguish flames at an apartment building on Archer Way. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.