Expand / Collapse search

Fire destroys northwest Atlanta apartment buildings

By
Published  May 3, 2026 11:20am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crews work to extinguish flames at an apartment building on Archer Way. (FOX 5) 

The Brief

    • A massive fire destroyed two apartment buildings in northwest Atlanta late Saturday night, according to local fire officials.
    • Firefighters prevented the heavy blaze from spreading to nearby structures after flames broke through the roof of the buildings.
    • No injuries were reported following the second-alarm response at the Archer Way apartment complex.

ATLANTA - A heavy blaze tore through two apartment buildings overnight Saturday in northwest Atlanta, fire officials said. 

What we know:

Crews arrived at the apartments at 343 Archer Way NW, where they found flames pouring from the front and left sides of a building while shooting through the roof.

Two buildings were on fire, prompting a second-alarm response.

Crews conducted suppression efforts and managed to keep the flames from spreading to the right side.

No injuries were reported from the incident. 

Image 1 of 3

Crews work to extinguish flames at an apartment building on Archer Way. (FOX 5) 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews