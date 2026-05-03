Fire destroys northwest Atlanta apartment buildings
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ATLANTA - A heavy blaze tore through two apartment buildings overnight Saturday in northwest Atlanta, fire officials said.
What we know:
Crews arrived at the apartments at 343 Archer Way NW, where they found flames pouring from the front and left sides of a building while shooting through the roof.
Two buildings were on fire, prompting a second-alarm response.
Crews conducted suppression efforts and managed to keep the flames from spreading to the right side.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
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Crews work to extinguish flames at an apartment building on Archer Way. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.