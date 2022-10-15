Barack Obama to campaign for Abrams, Warnock, Georgia Democrats at Atlanta event

article

The Georgia Democratic Party announced former President Barack Obama is expected to attend an upcoming campaign event for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta.

The event is set to start at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to a page shared on social media, but there's no official location for the event.

Advanced voting in the November General Election begins on Monday before Election Day on Nov. 8.

According to a Sept. 8 InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll, Gov. Brian Kemp widened his lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker debated in Savannah on Friday night.

