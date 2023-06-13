Bar busted for operating without licenses in Clayton County

A raid by Clayton County Police of a restaurant near Jonesboro ends with two workers arrested, two others cited, and patrons removed.

Authorities have now closed Taps Bar and Grill on Tara Boulevard.

Clayton County Police swarmed into Taps Bar and Grill just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers reportedly found employees serving alcohol and cooking food without both a require business license or liquor license.

"When they arrived at the location, they did observe patrons being served alcohol at the location. The officers were able to clear out the entire location," Sgt. Julia Isaac of Clayton County Police Department.

Once the customers were removed, two employees were handcuffed. They are Ne’terika Pearman and Hakim Sahid.

"The employees were arrested. One was arrested for cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The second employee was arrested on active warrants out of Fulton County," Sgt. Isaac commented.

A third employee, Debrah Remy, and owner, Marquita Bradford, received county citations.

"The place was completely shut down. They should not open back up. All the alcohol at the location was gathered and placed into evidence," Sgt. Isaac responded.

Police say the business was last current with its license on December 31, 2022.