Banks County Elementary School principal, 2 teachers resign after sexual misconduct investigation

Banks County Elementary School is a place meant for learning, but a new Banks County Board of Education report shows more has gone on within its walls.

State investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are now looking into alleged sexual misconduct on the elementary school campus. It comes after the release of a five-page Banks County Board of Education investigative report that details a years-long alleged affair between the principal and a PE teacher.

"What were the educators thinking," said Verdaillia Turner, President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers.

Turner is reacting to the report released to FOX 5. The report says not only is there evidence to prove the relationship between Banks County Elementary School Principal Dr. Dana Simmons and PE teacher Dylan Charles but there is a photo that shows inappropriate sexual activity happened on campus.

"It should have never happened," Turner said. "It shows poor judgment, it shows a lack of good character, and it also shows a lack of respect for the taxpayer's property."

The report says Charles admitted he and Simmons routinely used the school to meet and engage in sexual activities, something Simmons denies. School officials confirm both Simmons and Charles have resigned following the investigation.

"This is very unfortunate, it should not have happened, and it has occurred," Turner said. "If the investigation took place properly then the punishment is appropriate."

Banks County Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins denied our request for an interview but sent FOX 5 a statement that reads:

"Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the Professional Standards Commission as necessary. Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the District immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings. The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found. The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students. The safety and well-being of our students are always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised."

According to "Banks News Today," a third employee resigned Wednesday She is identified as Kelsey Charles, a 3rd-grade teacher at the school. According to the board of education report, she is married to Dylan Charles and told investigators she recorded sexual encounters between her husband and Simmons.

"This is just another warning to everybody to use your head and respect those codes," Turner said.

FOX 5 reached out to the people involved but did not hear back.

The Professional Standards Commission which certifies teachers in Georgia says it has received reports on both educators and is now investigating.