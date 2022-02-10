Banks County deputy in recovery after suffering injury during shootout

article

A Banks County Sheriff's Deputy who was injured during a shootout is in recovery, officials said Thursday.

Deputy Dillon Crump has been identified as the injured deputy.

The shootout between a kidnapping suspect out of North Carolina and two deputies left three people injured at a Banks County motel the morning of February 8.

Officials say around 2 a.m, deputies on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. Investigators said a man and woman were asleep in the backseat of that car. While running the car's tags, deputies discovered the car's owner was wanted out of North Carolina on kidnapping charges.

As deputies attempted to wake the two people inside the car, the man, later identified as 32-year-old Robert Brodie, abruptly pulled out a firearm and shot his female victim, investigators say.

Brodie then turned the gun on two deputies, exchanging gunfire. Deputy Crump was struck at least once and Brodie was shot several times, investigators say.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Crump "requested medical personnel to assess and treat the victim before himself. He was treated and later released from an area hospital.

Brodie was hospitalized overnight.

Investigators said the woman, who was the victim of the North Carolina kidnapping, also was injured.

"We would like to thank each and every person, agency, business and community that has reached out and prayed for our personnel. We are truly grateful and humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support," the Banks County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Thursday.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to independently investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

