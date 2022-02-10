Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Banks County deputy in recovery after suffering injury during shootout

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Banks County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Deputy Dillon Crump was shot while on duty on Feb. 8, 2022. (Banks County Sheriff's Office)

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - A Banks County Sheriff's Deputy who was injured during a shootout is in recovery, officials said Thursday.

Deputy Dillon Crump has been identified as the injured deputy.

The shootout between a kidnapping suspect out of North Carolina and two deputies left three people injured at a Banks County motel the morning of February 8.

Officials say around 2 a.m, deputies on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. Investigators said a man and woman were asleep in the backseat of that car. While running the car's tags, deputies discovered the car's owner was wanted out of North Carolina on kidnapping charges.

As deputies attempted to wake the two people inside the car, the man, later identified as 32-year-old Robert Brodie, abruptly pulled out a firearm and shot his female victim, investigators say.

BANKS COUNTY DEPUTY INJURED IN SHOOTOUT WITH KIDNAPPING SUSPECT, GBI INVESTIGATING

Brodie then turned the gun on two deputies, exchanging gunfire. Deputy Crump was struck at least once and Brodie was shot several times, investigators say.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Crump "requested medical personnel to assess and treat the victim before himself. He was treated and later released from an area hospital.

Brodie was hospitalized overnight.

Investigators said the woman, who was the victim of the North Carolina kidnapping, also was injured.

"We would like to thank each and every person, agency, business and community that has reached out and prayed for our personnel. We are truly grateful and humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support," the Banks County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Thursday.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to independently investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE