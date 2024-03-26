Brookhaven Wells Fargo robbery suspect caught in Atlanta

article

A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery at a Brookhaven Wells Fargo has been caught.

Brookhaven police reported to the bank located at 3890 Peachtree Road on Monday in reference to a "hold-up alarm." They noticed the doors were locked and customers were stuck outside.

Inside, a bank teller told police a man walked in and passed over a note demanding cash and threatening to hurt the teller. The teller handed over the cash and the man escaped.

Using a description from video surveillance, MARTA police located the suspect at the Garnett Station in downtown Atlanta.

Carvell E. Brown was arrested and charged with felony robbery.

Police were able to confirm that Brown didn't show the teller a weapon, and no one was hurt in the process.