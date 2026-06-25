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Bank co-founded by Bernice King launches program for moms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published June 25, 2026 9:57 AM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 9:57 AM EDT
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

New this morning: The bank co-founded by Dr. Bernice King has launched a new program and bank card to help mothers in Georgia; Atlanta Pride has revealed its theme for 2026 festivities; and three metro zip codes are among the most stressful for parents in the US, according to a mental health treatment company. 

The Brief

    • Redemption Bank has launched a new debit card program to support low-income mothers in Georgia.
    • A portion of profits from Bank King Card accounts will fund grants through the Redemption Foundation.
    • The first grants are expected to be distributed by the end of the year.

ATLANTA - Redemption Bank, the first Black-owned bank in the western United States and co-founded by Dr. Bernice King, has launched a new program aimed at supporting low-income mothers in Georgia.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bernice King joins Black-led investment group in historic bank acquisition

What we know:

The Utah-based bank said customers who open a Bank King Card account will help fund the Redemption Foundation, with a portion of the account's profits donated to the nonprofit.

The foundation will award grants to organizations that provide guaranteed income to low-income mothers living in government housing. Bank officials said grant amounts have not yet been determined, but donations are expected to begin rolling out by the end of the year.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a post on social media by the King Center. 

AtlantaMoneyNews