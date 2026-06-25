Bank co-founded by Bernice King launches program for moms
ATLANTA - Redemption Bank, the first Black-owned bank in the western United States and co-founded by Dr. Bernice King, has launched a new program aimed at supporting low-income mothers in Georgia.
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What we know:
The Utah-based bank said customers who open a Bank King Card account will help fund the Redemption Foundation, with a portion of the account's profits donated to the nonprofit.
The foundation will award grants to organizations that provide guaranteed income to low-income mothers living in government housing. Bank officials said grant amounts have not yet been determined, but donations are expected to begin rolling out by the end of the year.