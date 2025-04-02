Balloon release planned for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter at local park

article

A balloon release for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Rashaad Bailey, will reportedly be held April 3 at Bessie Branham Park, located at 2051 Delano Drive NE in Atlanta, according to posts on social media. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to a representative for the family for additional information.

Bailey died on March 28, his 39th birthday, after reportedly fleeing from Atlanta police officers who were responding to a report of a violent domestic incident.

What happened to Young Scooter

What we know:

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta following a 911 call reporting gunfire and a woman being dragged into a home. When officers arrived and knocked on the door, a man opened it briefly before shutting it again.

Police then surrounded the home. Two individuals attempted to flee the scene, and Bailey died after he injured his leg. According to Atlanta police, no shots were fired during the encounter and Bailey did not die from a gunshot wound.

Family releases statement

What they're saying:

In a statement released through their publicist, Bailey’s family expressed heartbreak and called for privacy as they await more information.

Fake 911 call

What we know:

In the aftermath of Bailey’s death, Atlanta police investigated the source of the 911 call that led officers to the scene. Authorities released audio from a woman who identified herself as part of a neighborhood watch. In the call, she claimed a woman was bleeding and being beaten and dragged back into a house. She also alleged that several armed men were inside the home and involved in drug activity and possible sex trafficking.

Following the release of that call, 31-year-old Demetria Spence was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Who was Young Scooter

Dig deeper:

Bailey rose to fame in 2012 after signing with Future’s record label. He collaborated with artists including Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, and Juice WRLD, and was known for his raw, improvisational style of rap, which he called "count music." Born in Walterboro, South Carolina, Bailey moved to Atlanta at age 9 and became a mentor to many young artists and athletes in the city.