Baldwin County man charged with animal cruelty after dozens of pit bulls found at home

A Baldwin County man is facing charges of animal cruelty after deputies say they found 25 pit bulls that may be connected to a dog fighting operation in his home.

Baldwin County deputies say the investigation began when they went to a home on the 100 block of Second Street for an unrelated warrant.

There, they met 42-year-old Travis Myrick, who subsequently was placed under arrest for allegedly trying to obstruct the officers.

While at the home, the deputies say they found several pit bulls in kennels inside a closed shed with no water or air circulation.

According to deputies, some of the dogs showed signs of severe neglect and had injuries that were possibly related to dog fighting.

Additional pit bulls were also found in plastic containers around the inside of the home.

Baldwin County Animal Control is currently working to evaluate the dogs.

Myrick is currency held at the Baldwin County Jail on obstruction and animal cruelty charges. Officials believe there may be additional charges as the investigation continues.