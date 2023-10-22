Bad Bunny to make two stops in Atlanta on 2024 North American tour

article

Bad Bunny has announced his return to the stage and his fans in Atlanta are feeling extra blessed. The Puerto Rican global sensation says he's making not one, but two stops in the Peach State on his 2024 "Most Wanted Tour."

Bad Bunny, whose known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is set to bring his Latin trap roots back to the forefront for an intimate live experience – And where better to bring trap music than ATL?

The "Most Wanted Tour" is a 31-city North American arena tour that promises an up-close and personal connection with the superstar. Bad Bunny is expected to kick things off Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After an incredible year in 2022 as the top touring artist, Bad Bunny took a brief hiatus from the stage in 2023, making only select appearances like Coachella, the GRAMMY Awards, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Now, he's back with a vengeance, promising a spectacle like no other for his loyal fans.

His latest album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" released Friday the 13, became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify. You can expect the songs to make it to his final tracklist.

Atlanta fans will get two opportunities to see him live. Mark your calendars, he'll take over State Farm Arena on May 14-15, 2024. Fans can register here until Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. for the Registration Onsale. They'll receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Oct. 25.