Baconton man with criminal history sent back to prison for gun possession

A Baconton man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm, following an investigation under the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

Marcus Ryan Telfair, 30, was sentenced to 130 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, by Chief U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. Telfair previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 26. Under federal law, there is no parole.

The sentencing stemmed from an Oct. 23, 2023, incident in Albany where police responded to reports of disorderly conduct on West Society Avenue. According to court records, Telfair was seen dragging a woman by her hair in the street while she screamed for help. A nearby landscaper called 911 and attempted to intervene, but Telfair pulled a gun, pointed it at the landscaper, and threatened to shoot.

Police arrived at the scene, prompting Telfair to flee. Officers found him hiding under a porch, and a search of his backpack uncovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which had been reported stolen, and a knife. The female victim told police that Telfair had robbed her.

Further investigation revealed that Telfair had also threatened another citizen with a gun during a truck theft on October 14. Some of the stolen items from that incident were found in the backpack he carried during his arrest. Telfair’s criminal history includes prior convictions for robbery, entering vehicles, and interfering with government property.

Telfair’s conviction is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence. This effort involves collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Redavid prosecuted the case.