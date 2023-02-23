Georgia Senate approves 'Back the Blue' donation bill

In a time when recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers is difficult, the Georgia Senate approved a bill its sponsors hope will help.

Under the "Back the Blue Act" insurance companies must include an option for Georgia consumers to make a $3 donation to help support law enforcement when they buy or renew auto coverage.

Starting July 1, 2024, the donations would go to the "Back the Blue Fund," which would be managed by the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance. The commissioner would divide up the money evenly between the sheriff's offices in each of Georgia's 159 counties and distribute the funds in July 2025.

State Sen. Larry Walker, III, R-Perry, said the money could really make a difference in the state's rural communities where deputies and jailers are often "woefully underpaid."

"They have a lot of responsibility, and we need to figure out a way to help them on their compensation and show them our appreciation for keeping our communities safe," explained Sen. Walker.

Lt. Governor Burt Jones, R-Georgia, originally filed the legislation last year and worked with Sen. Walker to move the bill forward this year.

"We hope this will provide them additional measures for salaries, bonuses, as well as benefits," said Lt. Gov. Jones.

According to Sen. Walker, there are 3.5 million registered vehicles in the state. Lt. Gov. Jones estimates if about half of those car owners donate, each county will get about $150,000 each year.

The bill now needs the approval of the House of Representatives to become law.