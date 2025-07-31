Back-to-School 2025: Henry County focused on 'distraction-free' learning for students

The Brief Thursday marks the first day of classes for the nearly 44,000 students who live in Henry County. The district says it has hired hundreds of new teachers and invested in school security measures to increase safety at its 53 schools. With the new school year comes a new policy aimed at prohibiting students from using electronics that could distract them.



Thousands of students across Henry County are heading for their school bus stop for the first day of classes of the 2025-2026 school year.

County school officials say this year will begin with the theme "Bright Futures Begin in Henry County Schools" and emphasize a push toward "distraction-free learning" for the nearly 44,000 students in the area.

What we know:

Henry County Schools is starting the year with a brand-new transportation hub that supports a fleet of 325 buses. The district finished construction on the facility earlier this year.

This year, the district will welcome four new principals: Rod May at Ola High School, Dr. Bridget Jordan at New Hope Elementary School, Dr. Jarvis Price at Hampton High School, and Travis Chapman at Dutchtown High School.

The district has hired more than 750 faculty and staff members, including around 350 teachers.

Also included in the budget is a 3% salary increase for staff - making the county's annual starting teacher pay more than $53,000.

School safety measures

With school safety on everyone's mind as kids head back to class, Henry County school officials say they've enhanced security measures in recent years.

Since 2018, the district has invested $26 million in safety and security measures, including single-point entry and visitor check-in at all schools, increased cameras in schools and buses, a tip line, and a campus alert system.

The county has also increased the number of school resources officers to 39 for its 53 schools.

Fighting device distractions

This year, the district is implementing a new policy that will prohibit students from using cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, or any gaming devices on school property without proper approval.

The county is calling the new policy its "Focus: ON campaign," arguing that it aims at fostering distraction-free learning.

District officials say the new measure aligns with a new state law that was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March.

Students found in violation of the policy will be subject to the district's code of conduct.