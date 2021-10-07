Deputies charge babysitters with critically injuring Gordon County toddler

article

A Gordon County couple is in custody after deputies say they critically injured a toddler they were babysitting.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office says their investigation began on Oct. 1 when a local hospital called them about a 2-year-old child who was injured in "suspicious circumstances."

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the apartment where detectives believed the crimes occurred, deputies charged the child's babysitters.

According to investigators, the couple, 27-year-old Anthony and 24-year-old Jacalyn Deanna Owenby, were acquaintances of the child's family.

Anthony Owenby has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Deputies charged Jacalyn Owenby with first-degree cruelty to children and giving false statements. Investigators believe drugs played a role in the incident.

Both suspects are currently being held in jail.

The child, who was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee and is reportedly in stable condition.

