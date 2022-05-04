Baby Isa: Gerber reveals 2022 'Spokesbaby' with limb difference and 'shining personality'

article

Gerber on Wednesday revealed who will serve as the 2022 "Spokesbaby" and fill the important role as its Chief Growing Officer: Isa Slish, a baby from Oklahoma whose "overwhelming happiness and bright, shining personality" melted the judges’ hearts.

Baby Isa, who loves spending her days babbling to her older sister, Temperance, was born missing part of her right leg. Gerber CEO Tarun Malkani said in a statement that Isa’s submission "brought smiles to all of our faces, and she truly embodies the idea that every baby is a Gerber baby."

Her mother, Meredith Slish, said when she was about 18 weeks pregnant with Isa, they found out the little girl would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg.

"Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible," Meredith Slish said. "Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives."

In addition to spending time with 4-year-old Temperance, Isa also enjoys the breeze outside in the evening with her dad John. She is described as "a super happy baby" who really enjoys playing with her hippo and listening to soundtracks from her favorite movies.

Isa Slish was born missing part of her right leg. (Photo credit: Provided / Gerber)

As the newest 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby, Isa will be featured on Gerber's social media platforms and marketing campaigns throughout the year. She and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, $1,000 worth of clothing for her new Chief Growing Officer role, and a $1,000 gift card from ezpz for all of her mealtime dishware and utensils.

But most importantly, Isa will have the opportunity to serve as the official chief taste tester to sample and review new baby food products and provide the Gerber executive team "advice" about what babies need for the future.

Each year, parents of newborns through children up to age 4 are encouraged to submit their baby for Gerber’s annual photo search. For its 2022 contest, Gerber had asked parents to share pictures and videos of their little ones smiling and giggling.

Since 2010, Gerber has held annual photo search contests and said this year it would make a matching $25,000 donation of Isa’s cash prize to support maternal and infant health programs at March of Dimes.

Isa’s mother said she hopes her daughter's story can bring more awareness to limb differences and create more inclusion for children like her.

"Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want," Meredith Slish added.

Isa steps into the shoes of 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby Zane Kahin, who won the coveted title at just 4.5 months old and held the first-ever Chief Growing Officer title. The Florida baby’s bubbly personality captured the judges' hearts and even beat the odds when he was born in February 2021 following his mother's battle with breast cancer.

"Zane is a little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing," the company said in 2021. "His cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile can light up any room!"

This story was reported from Cincinnati.