Woman killed in DeKalb County shooting, suspect in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say they have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting late Wednesday night.
Officials tell FOX 5 at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Autumn Circle after reports of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot at least one time.
Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Officials say they have a person in custody and have charged them with murder.
At this time, police have not released the names of the victim or the person in custody.