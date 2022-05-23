Deputies search for man suspected of killing mother of newborn, wounding grandmother in front of child

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a Canton mother is dead, and a grandmother shot was while holding her infant grandchild is in critical condition after a double shooting in a neighborhood.

Investigators are searching for 30-year-old Acworth resident Christopher Thomas, who fled the scene. He could be driving a black Kia sedan.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at 200 Autumn Brook Drive, east of Canton. Deputies found two people shot. Deputies said 30-year-old VIctoria Thomas was dead. Her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia, had severe injuries and is in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She was holding a 4-month-old baby when she was shot, deputies said.

The infant was uninjured, but evaluated at Wellstar Kennestone, deputies said.

Investigators are still looking for Thomas and ask anyone with information to call 911.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.