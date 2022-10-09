Authorities redouble efforts to find coastal Georgia toddler missing for four days

article

The disappearance of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been steeped speculation, skepticism, and social media accusations, but Chatham County Police Department say there hasn’t been any concrete evidence found in the case yet.

Four days have passed since the coastal Georgia toddler was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home where he lives with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents, and two other children live. The report launched a massive search and rescue operation.

The next day, the FBI was asked to join in the search. Agents along with local officers executed several search warrants looking for any evidence of the toddler.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, was not activated because no evidence of an abduction has surfaced.

Sunday, authorities were back out re-canvassing some specific areas.

WSAV reports police were called to the home last month and that Quinton’s grandparents were asking the family to leave the home. They were still living there when the toddler disappeared, police say. These reports have fueled online speculation, but police say they are committed solely to finding the young boy.

Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

They are asking anyone with credible information to call detectives at 912-667-3134. Anyone who believes they see Quinton is asked to call 911 immediately.