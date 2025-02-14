Austell's police chief announces resignation after 2-1/2 years

article

The Brief Chief Scott Hamilton made history as Austell’s first Black police chief. During his tenure, the department worked toward earning its first-ever state certification. Hamilton says he is stepping down to spend more time with family and consider his next chapter.



After 2-½ years as the City of Austell’s Chief of Police, Scott Hamilton is stepping down, leaving behind a historic legacy as the city’s first Black police chief.

What we know:

Hamilton announced his resignation, expressing gratitude for his time in office and reflecting on the department’s achievements under his leadership.

Hamilton took over as Austell’s Chief of Police in 2022, tasked with ensuring the safety and well-being of residents while fostering professional development within the department.

Reflecting on his tenure, Hamilton stated:

One of his proudest accomplishments was leading the department through the process of earning its first state certification in the department’s history, according to his statement on Facebook.

The backstory:

Hamilton started his career in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department in November 1995 as a uniform police officer. He spent more than two decades in several high-ranking positions, including interim chief of the Cobb County Police Department in 2019.

He was also chairman of the Cobb Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that uses sports and mentorship to prevent juvenile crime.

PREVIOUS STORY: New Austell officer to make history as Cobb County's 1st Black police chief

What's next:

Hamilton emphasized that his command staff is fully prepared to carry on the department’s progress, ensuring Austell PD remains one of the best police departments in the state.

As for his future, Hamilton said he is looking forward to spending quality time with family and exploring his next professional chapter.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the City of Austell for information about who will be leading the department in the future. This story will be updated with their response.