New Austell officer to make history as Cobb County's 1st Black police chief

The city of Austell will make history when it welcomes its new top cop Friday.

Chief Orrin Scott Hamilton will head the department at the first Black police chief in Cobb County history.

Hamilton started his career in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department in Nov. of 1995 as a uniform police officer. Since then, the Cordele, Georgia native has spent more than two decades serving Cobb County in several high-ranking positions including interim chief of the Cobb County Police Department in 2019 when former Chief of Police Tim Co retired.

Outside his job, Hamilton also acts as chairman of the Cobb Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that uses sports and mentorship to prevent juvenile crime.

He and his wife Karsandra have been together for 32 years and have three children and two grandchildren.

"My vision for the City of Austell Police Department is to ensure our department is reflective of the community we serve. Community engagement and involvement is important to the mission", Hamilton said in a statement.

He will be sworn in on Friday night at Austell's Threadmill Complex.